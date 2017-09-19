Shraddha Kapoor’s latest style statements: Fab or drab?

While some looks of Shraddha Kapoor are drool-worthy, some are below par. (Source: Instagram/Shraddha Kapoor) While some looks of Shraddha Kapoor are drool-worthy, some are below par. (Source: Instagram/Shraddha Kapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor has been really busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Haseena Parker’, which is set for a September 22 release and as is the norm, she is dressing up the part in the trendiest of designer wears – well at most times – because she has also managed to leave us disappointed with her bizarre sartorial choices. For instance, this one time when she stepped out wearing an oversized printed white tee with a sheer skirt.

Recently, we saw her at four different events, giving us four unique looks but only one could actually inspire us. Let’s start with our favourite where she was seen in a pair of black ripped jeans from Zara which she teamed with a grey tank top and layered it with a printed jacket from Hemant and Nandita, which was undoubtedly the highlight of her look. We think the jacket is just perfect to break the monotony of the outfit. You too can try wearing it with a basic jeans and white tee combo!

Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani accessorised her look with black stilettos and gold loop earrings while celebrity make-up artist Shraddha Naik opted for deep red lips and neutral make-up. Hairstylist Amit Thakur complemented it with a textured ponytail.

Then for the Delhi part of the promotions, she wore a satin wrap skirt that she paired with an olive green bomber jacket, both from the house of Purple Paisley. She rounded up her look with a pair of metallic shoes from Dune London. The pieces on its own are good but what we don’t like is the colour combination of her outfit. But the most striking feature of her entire look are those pair of mismatched earrings. Previously, we have seen B-town celebs follow this trend with footwear but never with earrings. Kapoor has taken the unsual pairing to a whole new level and we love it!

However, her beauty game was on point with hairstylist Amit Thakur pulling her hair up into a neat ponytail and Shradhha Naik going for neutral make-up to complement her outfit.

For the second day of the Delhi promotions, Kapoor chose a black ripped jeans paired with a black tank top and a transparent full sleeve dress. She teamed her outfit with a pair of strappy heels. Shraddha Naik gave the gorgeous diva red smokey eyes with pink lips, and uploaded a photo on Instagram captioning, ” when I get to play with lipsticks”.

Meanwhile, Amit Thakur gave her a wavy hairdo with ombre highlights. While her make-up and hair gets full marks from us, her outfit couldn’t work wonders. The large belt though is a standout and is a must-have.

Another look caught our attention when for a casual outing, Kapoor stepped out in a cold shoulder dress from Global Desi. The light blue printed outfit which was from the brand’s ‘child of nature’ collection and was paired with a belt and off-white sandals failed to impress us.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

