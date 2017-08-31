Shraddha Kapoor’s fringe denim jacket is next-level awesome

Shraddha Kapoor in Zara. (Source: Instagram/shaleenanathani) Shraddha Kapoor in Zara. (Source: Instagram/shaleenanathani)

Denims have always been a favourite and we believe it will continue to rule the fashion circuit, especially in Bollywood with the likes of Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez flaunting it from time to time. We still can’t get over Fernandez’s appearance during A Gentleman’s promotions in a pair of deep blue Elleryland flared jeans which she paired with a sleeveless brown top with a knotted lace at the neckline. She looked really chic and joining the league of actors now in acing their denim game is Shraddha Kapoor.

The Bollywood beauty for the music launch of her upcoming film Haseena Parkar stepped out looking chic in a well co-ordinated outfit from Zara. We love the touch of floral embellishments on the skirt and jacket and the fringe saves the look from being boring. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani did a brilliant job in curating this look and pairing it with a simple white top, nude Steve Madden heels and a pretty neck piece from Bansri Jewelry Lounge.

As far as her hair is concerned, we would have preferred it if celebrity hairstylist Florian Hurel would have pulled it up into a nice, chic ponytail but she still managed to look good, so we aren’t complaining. However, her make-up was on point with a dewy sheen and a soft pastel lip shade, very similar to her signature style. It was good on celebrity make-up artist Shraddha Naik’s part to stick to basics.

