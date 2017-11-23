Shraddha Kapoor and Zarine Khan show how to be comfy and casual at the airport

Shraddha Kapoor and Zarine Khan stepped out in comfy fashion. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor and Zarine Khan stepped out in comfy fashion. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Most people like to pick an outfit that is inclined towards comfort instead of style while travelling. And Bollywood celebs are no exception. Even though airport looks have become a talking point for most hawk-eyed fashion experts, there are many actors who still choose to be comfy instead of trendy, or rather create a balance between the two.

Keeping up with her reputation of giving the first priority to comfort, Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted at the airport. The Half Girlfriend star stepped in a black-and-white printed patterned top with black Adidas pants. However, the baggy and ill-fitting top failed to accentuate the actor’s frame and came across as dowdy. Nevertheless, what really caught our attention were the quirky neon pink-rimmed shades she opted for. We think her reflectors could be quite cool and peppy for a sunny day. The actor rounded off her look with a high-bun and minimal make-up.

Steal a glance at what she wore here.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Another B-Town diva doing the rounds on the airport was Zarine Khan. She kept it casual in a white printed tee, and paired it with classic blue jeans. We like her comfortable style, which had no undertones of bizarre mixed in it. Blue reflectors and the signature soft curls rounded out the actor’s look.

Catch a glimpse of her look here.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Whose airport style do you like better? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd