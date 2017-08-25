Shraddha Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon, et al: B-town beauties set the cape trend

Shraddha Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu or Kriti Sanon — Who aced the cape style? (Source: Instagram) Shraddha Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu or Kriti Sanon — Who aced the cape style? (Source: Instagram)

If the recent appearances of Bollywood beauties like Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, etc. are to go by, then the one fashion trend that seems like it’s going to stay is the cape. Yes, be it floral, sheer or printed, these actors are warming up to the cape style and beautifully so. While pairing it with crop tops seem to be the favourite among the lot, many of them have opted to layer their short dresses with capes too. And given how a flowy cape can actually help in contouring and make one look slimmer, here is a low down on all the beauties who are giving us fashion goal with cape style.

JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ

The Sri Lankan beauty who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘A Gentleman’ with Siddharth Malhotra looked beautiful in an embellished bralette and a rose golden printed cape and palazzos by Arpita Mehta. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania and Lakshmi Lehr, she completed her look with a pair of rose danglers from Aquamarine jewellery and rings from Carat crush.

KRITI SANON

The bubbly actress, during the promotions leading up to the release of her latest film Bereilly Ki Barfi, wore a stunning Anoli Shah outfit that comprises of a crop top and pink dhoti along with a stunning floral cape. Styled by Sukriti Grover, sanon wore wine-red juttis from Fizzy Goblet and a pair of Purab Paschim earrings.

TAAPSEE PANNU

The ‘Pink’ actress, also seems to be a patron of the cape style. She was seen in a gorgeous outfit, wearing a grey embroidered cape over a navy blue crop top and dhoti pants by Poonam Dubey and was styled by celebrity stylist Devki B.

TAMANNAAH BHATIA

The Baahubali actress too was seen flaunting the cape recently, albeit in a less flattering way. She wore an off-shoulder polka-dotted wide legged-pant suit and paired it with a flowy black and red cape, both from the house of Saksha and Kinni

SHRADDHA KAPOOR

The Aashiqui 2 actress wore a handpainted and embroidered cape from the house of Vedika M that she paired along with a simple dress. Styled by Tanya Ghavri and Nidhi Jeswani, she teamed her outfit with a pair of white heels from London Dune India.

Which of the beauties do you think aced the cape style best? Let us know in the comments’ secton below.

