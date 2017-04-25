Shraddha Kapoor’s summer style: From crochet tops to pinafore, the Half Girlfriend actress tries it all

Shraddha Kapoor during a promotional round of Half Girlfriend. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor during a promotional round of Half Girlfriend. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Until now, Shraddha Kapoor’s style quotient for Half Girlfriend promotions has been really impressive. The actress who always had a penchant for cool girl-next-door inspired styles was recently seen trying out new trends. The first one that caught our attention was Kapoor in a beautiful military green crochet top from H&M and a black Asos mini-skirt which she accessorised with a statement sling bag in gold from Chloé. But more than the bag and her outfit, those gladiator heels by Rebecca Minkoff stole the show. She looked amazing and we are totally in love with those heels.

For another event we spotted the actress in a Luisa Beccaria outfit. Rarely do we see celebs flaunting pinafore dresses and even though we are not a big fan of the layering of the textured pinafore over a floral print shirt, we need to give her credit for trying something new.

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri styled it with nude kitten heels from Zara and earrings from Minerali while celebrity make-up artist Shraddha Naik and celebrity hairstylist Florian Hurel gave her a summer-ready look with a sleek ponytail.

Kapoor also tried a summery H&M dress with a fitted bodice and flirty ruffles. She matched the black straps to the heels from Office London. Her make-up and hair were on point too with a dewy face and beach waves. We think she looked lovely.

Which look do you like the most? Our pick is the one where she is rocking those gladiator heels.

First Published on: April 25, 2017 7:52 pm

