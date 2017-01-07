Shraddha Kapoor’s style game for OK Jaanu promotion is so on point

Shraddha Kapoor is mostly opting for dresses and skirts- from pastel shades to bright red. (Source: Instagram) Shraddha Kapoor is mostly opting for dresses and skirts- from pastel shades to bright red. (Source: Instagram)

Now, Shraddha Kapoor may not be the ultimate glam queen of Bollywood, but you have to agree that her sense of style is really different than the rest – a mix of edgy and soft, to be honest. Following her fashion game during Rock On 2 promotions was fun and now with Ok Jaanu set to release, we are getting to see a lot of the lady’s sartorial choices and it’s mostly cute, girl next door get-ups. She is mostly opting for dresses and skirts- from pastel shades to bright red.

Recently, she was seen in a dress by English Factory top and Zara shoes and it looked like she is ready to hit the court! Her sneakers are all about urban chic and comfort – who needs painful heels! And that striped pullover is so right for the season that it makes us want to replicate the style.

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur on The Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur on The Kapil Sharma show recently.

The actress also opted for pastels. With an embellished top by designers Pankaj and Nidhi, she paired it up with matching pleated mini-skirt and Zara shoes. With minimum make-up and no accessories, she kept her look really simple and classy. We think she looked really good here. Probably, one of her coolest looks ever.

There was another look which got our attention. Kapoor was seen in a pleated high-neck red top by Hemant and Nandita which she paired with a white mini-skirt and simple Zara sneakers. The buttoned-full sleeves and the closed pleated collar was an ode to the Victorian era and she managed to carry it off really well.

Tell us your favourite look in comments below.