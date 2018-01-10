Joggers with trench coat is Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘no-so-fashionable’ answer to Delhi winter

Shraddha Kapoor basks in Delhi winters with vibrant colours. (Source: APH Images) Shraddha Kapoor basks in Delhi winters with vibrant colours. (Source: APH Images)

Shraddha Kapoor has been very experimental with her sartorial choices in the past year and if her recent look is anything to by, this year looks no different. Unfortunately, though, not all experiments have favourable results, and this time she missed the mark when she stepped out ‘decked up’ for an app launch event in Delhi. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actor wore a white crop top from Shopbop, which she teamed with blue silk joggers from Deme By Gabriella.

Since she wasn’t attending a fitness event, we felt the ‘workout’ attire was out of sync for the occasion. However, one sophisticated element of the attire, a red trench coat by Alcoolique, stood out. The lovely piece would have looked much better teamed with a pair of white straight-cut pants and heels to match, but Ghavri chose to pair it with baggy joggers instead.

The actor rounded out her look with white sneakers from Zara.

For the make-up, the actor went a little overboard seeing that her outfit was very casual. While her face had nude tones, we think the golden tint on the eyelids would have been more appropriate for a party.

So, while the top half of the outfit looks chic and something we’d love for ourselves, it’s those joggers and sneakers that just do.not.work.

We think her outfit was completely out of sync but what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

