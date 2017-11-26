Shraddha Kapoor shows us a glamorous way to dress up in all-white; see pics

Shraddha Kapoor looks dreamy in a Sahil Kochhar ensemble. (Source: amitthakur_hair/Instagram) Shraddha Kapoor looks dreamy in a Sahil Kochhar ensemble. (Source: amitthakur_hair/Instagram)

From nailing trendy casual looks effortlessly to adding elegance to maxi dresses, Shraddha Kapoor has always managed to impress us by adding a dash of freshness to anything she wears. The beautiful diva usually manages to steal the show with her casual style, leaving us wanting more. This time too it was no different as the actor rocked a floral number with élan.

Recently, while attending an event, the Half Girlfriend actor was seen wearing a white floral dress from the house of Sahil Kochhar. The semi-sheer dress featured an under-dress, with bell sleeves and a jewel neckline. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, Kapoor looked ultra chic in the gorgeous outfit. She teamed the dress with a pair of statement earrings by Accessorize India, rounding things off with a pair of nude pumps.

Take a look at the pics:

But it was her hair do that caught our attention the most. Hairstylist Amit Thakur styled her hair in a messy top-knot bun, which looked great on her, giving her a wistful romantic air. Make-up artist Shraddha Naik rounded off her look with light smokey eyes, pink lips and nude make-up.

A few days ago, though, Kapoor was seen wearing a cheery yellow peplum paired with dhoti pants, which failed to impress fashion critics and fans alike, but this time around, we think the actor managed to pull off the look with grace. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd