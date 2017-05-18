Shraddha Kapoor’s girl-next-door photoshoot will take your breath away; but isn’t her dress similar to Kangana Ranaut’s Fendi outfit?

Shraddha Kapoor sizzled on a magazine cover in panache. (Source: rohanshrestha/Instagram/Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor sizzled on a magazine cover in panache. (Source: rohanshrestha/Instagram/Varinder Chawla)

Chic and bubbly, Shraddha Kapoor has been wowing style connoisseurs with her cool girl-next-door outfits over the years. Sweet, sultry, desi or risqué, she adds a tad bit of innocence to her look each time she steps out. With a tiny mess here or there, her fashion scale has been pretty smooth since her debut in 2010!

With her next film Half Girlfriend is on the verge of its release, the actress featured on the cover of Femina and the photoshoot will blow your mind. Wearing swag on her sleeves, she dolled up in a printed monochrome Fendi ensemble from their spring-summer 2017 collection. Her sassy avatar is on point and her character’s essence is quite evident in the look too. Steal a glance at the picture that Kapoor shared on her Instagram handle.

Celebrity make-up artist Shraddha Naik gave a glossy finish to the look and hair stylist Amit Thakur gave her blow dried tresses an edge with soft curls. The 30-year-old complemented her attire with black heels and black nail paint. Here are a few more pictures from the same shoot.

While she adds oomph with her carefree attitude and flirty side, we couldn’t stop comparing her attire with Kangana Ranaut’s Fendi separates that made waves a couple of months ago. The Rangoon star was seen stepping out in Fendi separates from the SS17 collection along with Tom Ford pumps for her film’s promotions. Here’s what she wore.

Kangana Ranaut nails the look in her Fendi dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut nails the look in her Fendi dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The striped cotton jacket with wide sleeves and a cut-out back was a true beauty, and she looked absolutely lovely. While Kapoor’s dress has collars, Ranaut wore a rounded neck version of it. The former wore a miniskirt on top while the latter donned it underneath the cotton shirt. Nevertheless, we adore both the Bollywood divas in Fendi.

