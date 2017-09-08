Shraddha Kapoor or Parineeti Chopra — Who is ‘shooing away the blues’ better?

(Source : Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram; Sanjana Batra/Instagram) (Source : Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram; Sanjana Batra/Instagram)

It seems Bollywood beauties like Parineeti Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor are flaunting their blues that shooing them away. The actors were recently seen in outfits of different shades of blue, almost like they did not want summers to end yet. While Kapoor chose to pair her simple blue long shirt with a high-waisted denim short skirt, Parineeti colourblocked with a bishop-sleeved blue top and an asymmetrical skirt.

The Aashiqui 2 actor, while promoting her upcoming movie Haseena Parkar, wore a blue shirt with rolled-up sleeves and a denim mini-skirt, both from Zara. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she paired her outfit with heels from Forever 21. With make-up by Shraddha Naik, a touch of orange on her lips to add just the right kind of zing to her look, that she rounded off with messy, wavy hair, styled by Amit Thakur.

Chopra on the other hand, wore H & M separates and accessorised with H & M danglers. Her maroon heels from Charles & Keith gave a visual relief from the splash of blue on her outfit. She chose to go for simple and understated make-up by Arti Nayar and opted for a simple, straight yet sleek hairstyle by celebrity stylist Gohar Shaikh.

While both actors seemed to be colour-blocking with blue well, it is the Ishaqzaade actor who takes the cake, for us. She managed to use the deep shade of her heels to tone down the blue from getting overwhelming. While Kapoor’s orange pop of lipstick manages to do the same for her look, we like Chopra’s look better.

Let us know what you think in the comments’ section below.

