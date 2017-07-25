Shraddha Kapoor or Ileana D’Cruz: Who wore candy stripes better?

From L to R: Shraddha Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz in stripes. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries, divyachablani) From L to R: Shraddha Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz in stripes. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries, divyachablani)

The love for candy and chocolates is something people can never outgrow, unless you have hated it from the start. Looks like two of our Bollywood beauties, Shraddha Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz can’t get over it either as both of them had a touch of candy stripes to their look. Now, we understand that it’s really difficult to style them and be original at the same time since stripes are in a way a ‘classic’, but we were more impressed with the way D’Cruz styled it in comparison to Kapoor.

The Mubarakan star showed us how to wear stripes in a way that gives out a semi-casual vibe. The cold-shoulder shirt with the structured silhouette looked amazing with the black, high-waisted flared pants, both from Zara.

Celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi accessorised this look well with a pair of statement earrings from Anomaly by Anam. What else we like about this look? First, how celebrity hair stylist Madhuri Nakhale pulled her hair up into a ponytail to let her candy stripes wonder shine. Second, the way celebrity make-up artist Divya Chablani gave her a perfect coral pout. This easily makes it to our list of favourite looks.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor was seen keeping it really casual in a white tank top which she styled with a pair of distressed denims and a candy striped cape.

She rounded out her look with combat boots, a sling clutch and minimum accessories. We think she pulled off this look really but there was nothing spectacular about it. She could have easily gone for a nice hairdo and a bright lip shade to add some oomph to her look. If we have to choose, we would go for Ileana D’Cruz.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

