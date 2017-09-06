Shraddha Kapoor’s ’70s-inspired look might just be the romantic dinner date inspiration you need

Shraddha Kapoor during Haseena Parkar promotions. (Source: Instagram/shraddha.naik) Shraddha Kapoor during Haseena Parkar promotions. (Source: Instagram/shraddha.naik)

Have a big dinner date coming up but don’t know what to wear? Don’t worry, we have you covered or rather Shraddha Kapoor has. The actor who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Haseena Parkar is trying out new styles, much to our delight. We have shortlisted two looks from her style file for you and depending on your sartorial preferences you can pick whichever you like. While one is crisp and smart and will turn you into a black magic woman, the other one – which is dreamy and romantic – will chase your blues away.

Let’s start with the ’70s-inspired look, in which she is seen wearing flared bell-bottoms with a black sleeveless vest, both from Rutu Neeva. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani accessorised it well with silvernight tassel earrings from Outhouse.

Another thing we really like is her smokey green eyes make-up by celebrity make-up artist Shraddha Naik. We think it was beautifully done, so was her hair in gorgeous waves by Florian Hurel. This look is perfect if you like to keep it crisp.

But if a dress is your choice for the night, you should go for something similar to this striking electric blue ‘Barcelona dress’ by Ankita Choksey from their WayFarer collection. The flowy silhouette is perfect for the season and it’s a good way to show some skin with the cold-shoulder details, without looking tacky.

Keep your make-up minimal like Kapoor and pull your hair up into a beautiful updo. Make sure to round it out with statement earrings.

Do you like her style? Let us know in the comments below.

