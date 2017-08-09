Shraddha Kapoor has mastered the art of layering with these beautiful capes

Shraddha Kapoor during the promotions of her upcoming film Haseena Parker. (Source: Instagram/shaleenanathani) Shraddha Kapoor during the promotions of her upcoming film Haseena Parker. (Source: Instagram/shaleenanathani)

Shraddha Kapoor has an easy vibe about her and the way she pulls off casual style is kind of inspiring. Not one to really follow trends, she has given us noteworthy looks in the past while experimenting with her sartorial choices, and these days the Haseena Parkar actress is doing the same with beautiful, flowy capes and jackets.

Recently, while promoting her upcoming film in Kolkata, she was spotted in an all-black retro look. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani picked a black tank top and silk palazzos, which she styled with a printed, ankle-grazing shrug from Saaksha & Kinni – don’t miss out on the embellishments at the wristbands.

It’s a rare sight to see her wearing a bright red lip shade, so this time it made for a good change. We like almost everything about this look, especially those statement-worthy neckpieces from Amrapali Jewels and Aquamarine Jewellery.

At another event, Kapoor was seen in a mustard longline cape with bright floral prints on it from the label Anushree. We love the retro vibe, complete with the grey tank top, flared high-waist jeans and the beautiful layering. If you ask us, we would have never thought of pairing a full-length cape with the basic combo but when Nathani is the stylist, be prepared to be blown away.

We like the touch of gold hoops, multi-layered necklace and peep-toe tan heels to her outfit. With her signature make-up in place, she rounded out her look with loose waves.

The actor was also seen rocking shades of nude in different textures while travelling. A silk tank top, paired with matte trousers and a trench coat is something we would have never tried but she pulled it off beautifully.

A pair of black Nike sneakers and peachy lips complemented her look.

Which look do you like the most?

