Shraddha Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend wardrobe will give you major summer fashion goals

Charming her way as the girl-next-door, Shraddha Kapoor has mostly struck a chord with the young brigade through the roles she has essayed over the years. And, just as the trailer of her next film. Half Girlfriend, released, the trendy wardrobe of the actress piqued a lot of interest.

The actress essays the role of Riya Somani, who is a basketball player in St Stephen’s College. To get the athletic style right, low cut shorts, halter tops, sheer dresses and cold-shoulder outfits have been made an essential part of the wardrobe. It’s good to see that not only does she flaunts the cool sporty swag, she looks great in it too.

Kapoor also spells magic in traditional and party outfits. A mixed bag of hairstyles add zing to her ensembles. Some are great to flaunt if you’re a college-going student.

Take a look at her style file in the film:

SPORTY STYLE

Dodging the ball or dropping it in the basket, Kapoor does it in style. She sports a white tank top with low-cut printed shorts. To complete the look, she goes for braided hair and accessorises it with matching sneakers. Isn’t it perfect for a sunny day on the basketball court?

ROCKSTAR RAGE

After singing songs in Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Baaghi and Rock On!! 2, Kapoor has crooned for Half Girlfriend as well and in one of the scenes, she is seen wearing a long kimono styled cape with black shorts and a brown hat while performing. We feel the actress carries off the boho style really well with gorgeous hair extensions and a choker. She is also seen wearing a ball gown with a violin in her hand for another look, while her hair is neatly tied in a bun.

PARTY POISE

Dolled up in a sheer floral dress, Kapoor looks gorgeous. With wavy hair, rosy pink lips and a sling bag to go with it, she adds a dose of oomph as she walks down the corridor. If not in the college premises, you can pull this look off for a party or a brunch for sure!

CASUAL CHIC

Off-shoulder tops and athleisure printed bombers, Kapoor rocks casual clothes in style too. She complements it with bags in different shapes and sizes. Her naturally wavy tresses go along with the look.

TRADITIONAL FLAIR

The actress is also spotted in traditional attires in the trailer. Kapoor dons a minimalistic traditional look by styling it with pretty dangling earrings and small bindis.

Not just her dresses, her hairstyles are also on point. Braided ponytail, messy bun, hair extensions, side-parted bun, wavy tresses or high ponytail — she pulled it all off with grace.

Which look would you go for?

