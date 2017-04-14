Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe for Half Girlfriend promotions is as soothing as the breath of spring

Shraddha Kapoor is keeping it summery in soothing hues. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Instagram, myfashgram) Shraddha Kapoor is keeping it summery in soothing hues. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Instagram, myfashgram)

Be it on the red carpet or off it, it’s always a pleasure to see Shraddha Kapoor around. The actress who has build a reputation for herself as the girl-next-door is someone to look up to if casual chic is more your style. Have you ever noticed how the lovely lady never goes overboard with her looks? If truth be told, her style quotient is probably one of the most balanced among all Bollywood celebs and the easiset to emulate too. At present on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Half Girlfriend opposite Arjun Kapoor, the actress has been keeping it simple as usual in soothing colours while playing with the cuts of the outfits. Considering the heat and the humidity, it’s a smart choice.

Shraddha Kapoor in Fendi. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor in Fendi. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

At the trailer launch of Half Girlfriend, Kapoor was seen giving out really cool and stylish summer vibes in a white halter-neck dress from Fendi’s Spring 2017 collection. We love the breezy feel to it and it’s nice to see celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri teaming this cute outfit with soft pink nudes. Even the make-up and hairstyle were spot on with celebrity make-up artist Shraddha Naik complementing the outfit with subtle brown smokey eyes and pink lips and celebrity hairstylist Florian Hurel keeping it comfortable in a centre-parting ponytail.

For another round of events, Kapoor rocked in a cute blue dress by Daniele Carlotta and a pair of colourful striped heels by Paul Andrew. One look at the dress and we know it’s a perfect addition to our summer wardrobe. It’s fun and it’s really, really functional. The pretty cut-out details is something which makes it even more cooler and the touch of that metallic belt takes the look up a notch. A voluminous blowout by celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur and natural make-up by celebrity make-up artist Ajay Vishwasrao keeps it really summery.

Shraddha Kapoor in a summery pinstriped dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor in a summery pinstriped dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We also spotted her at the airport in a beautiful ice-blue knee length dress with white pinstripes all over it. A pink Chanel bag, a pair of white sneakers and sunnies rounded her look. Her make-up and hair were kept minimal with a soft pink lip shade and hair in a neat ponytail.

