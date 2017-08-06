Shraddha Kapoor gives casual-chic vibes in this silver-grey Malloni dress

Shraddha Kapoor’s novelty Dolce & Gabbana bag is definitely one that we’d love to own. (Source: shraddhakapoor/Instagram) Shraddha Kapoor’s novelty Dolce & Gabbana bag is definitely one that we’d love to own. (Source: shraddhakapoor/Instagram)

Of the latest line-up of Bollywood fashionistas trying out various styles and designers, Shraddha Kapoor definitely makes it as one of the front runners. After a string of successful appearances during the promotions of her movie Half-Girlfriend with Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor has been going rather easy breezy with her styling, and we’ve loved it. After all, one doesn’t have to always go formal to glam up.

Well, in line with her ‘taking it easy’ sartorial philosophy of late, the actress was recently spotted in a billowing boxy dress from Malloni for a launch event in Mumbai. The cold-shoulder and deep-V neckline showed just enough skin, and we loved how she went really simple with her make-up, which consisted of just a bit of kohl-lined eyes, a dash of liner and a bit of eyeshadow, the pink gloss on the lip transporting the look to one fit for an evening do. She let her hair fall naturally across the shoulders.

Kapoor teamed the dress with a really cool novelty bag from Dolce & Gabbana, which is one of her favourite accessories (going by her Instagram account), a pair of very sensible black Oxfords from Opening Ceremony, and a delicate and simple necklace from Forever 21 rounded out her look.

This was a pleasant change of silhouette for the Ok Jaanu actress, who is known for her form-fitting looks. Just a couple of weeks earlier, she wore a bright hot pink one-shouldered top with a balloon sleeve, but unfortunately, the decision to pair it with straight-fit pants of the same colour from Atsu Sekhose was not one that should be replicated.

