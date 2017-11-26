Shraddha Kapoor’s look in this bright yellow attire is a disaster; see pics

Shraddha Kapoor donned a bright yellow ethnic attire. What do you think of her look? (Source: Instagram) Shraddha Kapoor donned a bright yellow ethnic attire. What do you think of her look? (Source: Instagram)

From awkward fashion moments to jaw-dropping looks, Shraddha Kapoor has stepped out in quite diverse styles for her public events and promotional affairs. However, in recent times, the actor has made quite a few errors when it comes to picking the right outfit. Remember her baggy tee on a sheer skirt that left us gaping in bewilderment? Contemporary wear might not be Kapoor’s area of expertise but she usually nails ethnic wear.

Recently, the actor chose to go the traditional way again with a cheery yellow peplum paired with a white dhoti from the house of Anoli Shah. But, right from the choice of the dress to the styling, we think Kapoor made a huge faux pas. The cold-shoulder of the colour blocked outfit was more fusion than needed, especially when the dhoti was unconventional enough. Take a look at the actor’s style here.

Statement earrings from Amrapali Jewels alone could not distract us from the glare of yellow and we think stylist Tanya Ghavri could have done a better job with the accessories.

However, we think the actor’s make-up and hair were on point. While dark kohl-rimmed eyes added a mystical aura, her hair tied up in a neat ponytail looked chic. Hairstylist Shraddha Naik deserves a round of applause for that. See pics here.

Golden high heels rounded off the actor’s look and we think they did not match the bright yellow at all.

What do you think about her look? Let us know in the comments below.

