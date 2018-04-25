Shraddha Kapoor in bright yellow lehenga or Dia Mirza in pristine white: Who looks better?

Shraddha Kapoor and Dia Mirza give summer wedding outfit goals in gorgeous lehengas. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Shraddha Kapoor and Dia Mirza give summer wedding outfit goals in gorgeous lehengas. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

With the summer wedding season here, we have been looking for instances from Bollywood fashionistas on how to take the style quotient one notch higher in beautiful traditional outfits. From Sonakshi Sinha’s white beaded, sheer sari by Manish Malhotra to Malaika Arora’s fuss-free style statement in a sharara by designer Seema Khan, most of the looks have caught the fancy of many fashionistas and are easy to recreate.

Recently, we spotted Shraddha Kapoor and Dia Mirza giving ethnic wear goals in gorgeous lehengas. While Kapoor went for a vibrant ensemble, Mirza took the minimalist route.

Shraddha Kapoor

The Half Girlfriend actor, who was seen attending an event in New Delhi kept her ethnic game strong in a bright yellow, embroidered lehenga teamed with a hot pink dupatta. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, she kept her accessorises minimal and teamed her outfit with a pair of gold jhumkas.

Make-up artist Shraddha Naik rounded off with dewy make-up, light smokey eyes and pink lips while hairstylist Amit Thakur styled her in a soft wavy, textured manner.

Shraddha Kapoor in a bright yellow lehenga. (Source: APH Images) Shraddha Kapoor in a bright yellow lehenga. (Source: APH Images)

Dia Mirza

Unlike Kapoor, who opted for a bright coloured ensemble, Mirza picked a white lehenga featuring gold embroidery on it from Faabiiana’s Vintage Bride Collection. Stylist Theia Tekchandaney teamed her light-shaded outfit with heavy golden jewellery, which included a statement neckpiece and matching danglers from Golecha Jewels.

Make-up artist Divya Chablani gave her a fresh look with dewy make-up, thickly-lined eyes and bold red lips whereas hairstylist Shobha Kewal tied her hair in a neat low bun.

We liked both looks, but whose look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.

