Shraddha Kapoor looks party-ready in a metallic mesh gown in her latest cover shoot

Shraddha Kapoor has, more often than not, come across as the girl-next-door with her vivacious avatars on-screen and her vibrant fashion statements off it. Which is why, the ‘Aashiqui 2’ beauty’s sultry look on the cover of Femina’s December issue has got us completely hooked. Flaunting her fit physique and toned legs, Kapoor looked gorgeous in a Namrata Joshipura silver mesh dress with slits.

She struck a diva-like pose on the leather sofa with her hair styled into a textured toussle, mid-parted by hair stylist Amit Thakur. She looked all ready for a night out on the cover of the magazine’s party issue in the metallic beaded gown. Make-up artist Shraddha Naik ensured that Kapoor’s smokey-eyes blended in well with her ensemble and wild-child hair. Other than that, she kept her make-up minimal and let the gown do the talking. Her outfit was smartly paired with a pair of leopard-printed pumps by Louboutin.

A fresh and welcome deviation from her otherwise softer sartorial choices, the sultry tenor of her look on this cover is quite similar to the vibe she gave off on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Bride. She rocked a retro faux bob and gothic make-up in a beautiful blue and purple Sabyasachi lehenga with gold work all over it.

