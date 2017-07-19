Shraddha Kapoor’s bright pink off-shoulder number fails to impress

The balloon sleeve did no good to her petite frame, nor did the broad folds on her top. (Source: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram) The balloon sleeve did no good to her petite frame, nor did the broad folds on her top. (Source: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram)

Although her last film ‘Half Girlfriend’, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, failed to attract a lot of people to the box office, Shraddha Kapoor’s easy, breezy fashion was quite a hit, especially among the young crowd preparing to enter college. Now, she is back in news with ‘Haseena Parkar’ – her upcoming film in which she plays the titular role of real life Haseena Parkar, the sister of Dawood Ibrahim. However, present at the trailer launch of the film, Kapoor failed to look her usual vibrant self and somewhere got lost in the bright colour of her outfit.

Styled by Shaleen Nathani, Kapoor wore a bright hot pink one-shouldered top with a balloon sleeve with straight-fit pants of the same colour from Atsu Sekhose. While she could have gone minimal with the accessories, given the bright colour of her outfit, she chose to pair her outfit with pink and blue statement earrings from Valliyan. Styled by Florian Hurel Makeup and Hair, she kept her hair poker straight, mid-parted and tied into a low pony and kept her makeup minimal. That she chose to wear matching strappy sandals and earrings was in no way a respite from the colour-attack that her extremely bright outfit gave. Moreover, the balloon sleeve did no good to her petite frame, nor did the broad folds on her top.

On work front, Kapoor’s upcoming film Haseena Parkar, directed by Apoorva Lakhia is an Indian bographical crime film about Dawood Ibrahim’s sister and her life in Mumbai.

