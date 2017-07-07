Shraddha Kapoor and Athiya Shetty show us how to wear metallic without going overboard

From L to R: Athiya Shetty and Shraddha Kapoor. (Source: Instagram) From L to R: Athiya Shetty and Shraddha Kapoor. (Source: Instagram)

Metallics first began to make itself felt in Milan when Missoni showcased his metallic and layered knit looks at Milan Fashion Week in 2016, but it picked up the pace when Dries Van Noten during his 100th show in Paris in March this year showed the world designs of beautiful metallic tailoring. Ever since the trend has caught on big with celebrities and that includes our Bollywood beauties as well. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, almost everyone has tried it and the latest ones to nail metallics are Shraddha Kapoor and Athiya Shetty.

The actress who was seen at an event rocked colourful holographic separates from Nor Black Nor White. The Ok Jaanu actress who picked up the statement-making pieces from their latest collection styled the bomber jacket and the pleated skirt well with a grey T-shirt.

Her accessory game was strong too with a pair of powder blue Christian Louboutin heels and earrings from Valliyan. The look was absolutely spot on and we aren’t surprised since it was curated by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani. She has in the past put up stellar looks for Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma in metallics. Even celebrity hairstylist Franco Vallelonga did a good job with voluminous curls and celebrity make-up artist Shraddha Naik complemented it with a dewy-faced make-up and a pink pout. We love this look!

Athiya Shetty, on the other hand, was seen promoting her upcoming film Mubarakan in a mix and match look. We like how celebrity stylist Ami Patel paired the white embroidered shirt with a signature metallic skirt by Amit Aggarwal and added some drama with the lovely metallic belt.

A pair of golden heels, berry lips and straight hair rounded out her look. We like what we see, especially the skirt made from Patola sari.

We think both of them did well. Whose look do you prefer?

Let us know in the comments below.

