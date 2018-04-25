Shilpa Shetty’s short trench coat and salwar combo is a great take on fusion fashion; see pics

Shilpa Shetty looks stunning in an Abraham and Thakore ensemble. (Source: mohitrai/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty looks stunning in an Abraham and Thakore ensemble. (Source: mohitrai/Instagram)

Time and again, we have seen designers and Bollywood actors experimenting when it comes to giving a desi touch to contemporary outfits. Be it combining saris with trousers or pairing turtleneck tops with ethnic skirts, many ensembles have been note-worthy. And this time, we saw Shilpa Shetty taking the androgynous style statement one notch higher in a short trench coat and salwar combination from designer duo Abraham and Thakore’s latest collection.

Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, the khaki-coloured outfit made for a truly unconventional combo. It included a short trench coat, which was teamed with a pair of salwar pants. It featured balloon sleeves with front pockets and button detailing. We think it is a stylish yet comfortable take on summer fashion and can be donned at both casual and formal events.

Rai accessorised her outfit with a pair of brown peep-toe heels from Jimmy Choo and a statement neckpiece from Swarovski. Make-up artist Ajay Shehlar gave finishing touches with a neutral palette and light smokey eyes while hairstylist Sheetal F Khan styled her hair in soft waves.

Shetty’s look reminds of Taapsee Pannu, who was also seen wearing an ethnic trench from designer Sonaakshi Raaj’s collection. It was teamed with a pair of matching trousers and the trench featured a collared neckline with a long train. Both the trench and the matching pair of trousers had golden floral embroidery all over it. We thought designer Raaj’s desi touch to the contemporary outfit gave it a rather interesting twist.

