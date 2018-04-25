Shilpa Shetty’s short trench coat and salwar combo is a great take on fusion fashion; see pics

Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Written by Sukanya Nandy | New Delhi | Updated: April 25, 2018 9:19:57 pm
Shilpa Shetty, Shilpa Shetty fashion, Shilpa Shetty style, Shilpa Shetty latest news, Shilpa Shetty latest photos, Shilpa Shetty images, Shilpa Shetty pictures, Shilpa Shetty updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Shilpa Shetty looks stunning in an Abraham and Thakore ensemble. (Source: mohitrai/Instagram)
Time and again, we have seen designers and Bollywood actors experimenting when it comes to giving a desi touch to contemporary outfits. Be it combining saris with trousers or pairing turtleneck tops with ethnic skirts, many ensembles have been note-worthy. And this time, we saw Shilpa Shetty taking the androgynous style statement one notch higher in a short trench coat and salwar combination from designer duo Abraham and Thakore’s latest collection.

Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, the khaki-coloured outfit made for a truly unconventional combo. It included a short trench coat, which was teamed with a pair of salwar pants. It featured balloon sleeves with front pockets and button detailing. We think it is a stylish yet comfortable take on summer fashion and can be donned at both casual and formal events.

Rai accessorised her outfit with a pair of brown peep-toe heels from Jimmy Choo and a statement neckpiece from Swarovski. Make-up artist Ajay Shehlar gave finishing touches with a neutral palette and light smokey eyes while hairstylist Sheetal F Khan styled her hair in soft waves.

Shetty’s look reminds of Taapsee Pannu, who was also seen wearing an ethnic trench from designer Sonaakshi Raaj’s collection. It was teamed with a pair of matching trousers and the trench featured a collared neckline with a long train. Both the trench and the matching pair of trousers had golden floral embroidery all over it. We thought designer Raaj’s desi touch to the contemporary outfit gave it a rather interesting twist.

What do you think about Shetty’s khaki ensemble? Let us know in the comments below.

