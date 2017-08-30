Shilpa Shetty’s fusion sari look is a sure-shot conversation starter

Shilpa Shetty in a sari from Ikai by Ragini Ahuja. (Source: Instagram/theshilpashetty) Shilpa Shetty in a sari from Ikai by Ragini Ahuja. (Source: Instagram/theshilpashetty)

Trust Shilpa Shetty to ace her ethnic game every single time. This lady – who can now be hailed as the flag-bearer of innovative and gorgeous fusion wear – has delivered once again in full glory. In all fairness, we don’t think anyone else could have pulled off this look but the dance show judge with her svelte figure and her superb attitude did it beautifully. Not only that, she also managed to look like a diva while at it.

Shetty along with celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra ditched the dhoti and pant style sari look and instead adopted the three-fourth drape. The actor – as mentioned in her Instagram post – took inspiration from tribal wear and we think she channelised it well in this blue and white sari from Ikai by Ragini Ahuja.

We love how she wore the brown belt to hold her sari in place and added a pop of colour with the orange spaghetti-strap crop top. Also, the beautiful silver neckpiece and bracelet from Silver House are something we can’t get our eyes off of. The simple black pair of Christian Louboutin heels was the perfect choice to complement her outfit. Her outfit, which is a subtle mix of old and contemporary, is definitely a conversation starter.

Even her hair and make-up were perfect with celebrity make-up artist Ajay Shelar keeping it minimal with beautifully defined eyes and eyebrows and a soft brown lip shade, while celebrity hairstylist Sheetal F Khan styled her mane into gorgeous waves.

Another look that got us drooling is of the lady in a cheery yellow fusion wear from Sonam Luthria. We love the touch of colourful floral embroidery on the border.

She complemented it well with patterned juttis from Fizzy Goblet and silver jewellery from Silver House and Minerali Store. Real elegant and classy.

What do you think about her fusion style? Let us know in the comments below.

