Shilpa Shetty’s blazing red jumpsuit is perfect for warding off winter blues

Shilpa Shetty stepped out in a blazing red jumpsuit for the taping of an episode of Super Dancer 2 and we think she wore the vibrant monotone suit like a pro. Check out the pics here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 23, 2018 7:00 pm
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra latest photos, Shilpa Shetty Kundra fashion, Shilpa Shetty Kundra jumpsuits, Shilpa Shetty Kundra super dancer 2                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    Shilpa Shetty Kundra wears a blazing red jumpsuit for Super Dancer 2. (Source: sanjanabatra/ Instagram)
It won’t be wrong to say that the year has started on a bold note with our Bollywood celebs draping themselves in vibrant colours. From Sonam Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, we have seen fashionistas successfully experimenting with monotone outfits in blazing red.

Recently, Shilpa Shetty Kundra jumped on the bandwagon and we think she looked stunning as well. For the taping of an episode of Super Dancer 2, the actor wore a custom-made red jumpsuit from Neetu Rohra. The sharp cuts of the bespoke suit made for a crisp power outfit as well as a trendy OOTD.

Stylist Sanjana Batra accessorised the jumpsuit with a vintage Yves Saint Laurent heart brooch from Viange, a pair of earrings from Valliyan and a bracelet cuff from Flowerchild – we like the way the gilded baubles complemented the red of the actor’s outfit. Take a look.

She rounded out her look with a dash of red on the lips, soft curls and a pair of Christian Louboutin heels.

Do you like her style? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

