Shilpa Shetty or Vaani Kapoor: Who carried the off-shoulder look better?

Shilpa Shetty or Vaani Kapoor? (Source: Instagram) Shilpa Shetty or Vaani Kapoor? (Source: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty is always on the top of her fashion game — whether it calls for donning a casual dress or dolling up for a high profile event. From saris to evening gowns and western wears, the actress-turned-author knows how to pull off any kind of outfit with panache. And her latest look in an off-shoulder lace top is no exception.

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shetty or Sonakshi Sinha, thigh-high slit gown or a sporty short dress – who worked the monochrome better?

For her appearance on Indian Idol, the 41-year-old carried herself with poise and made a quirky outfit look amazing. Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor, who recently walked the ramp at Amazon India Fashion Week 2017, also rocked in an off-shoulder ensemble.

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon or Kendall Jenner: Who dazzled in the golden velvet dress better?

While Shetty wore a red outfit from Amoh by Jade, Kapoor stood out in a black Alexis Mabille off-shoulder dress. Check out both the looks below.

SHILPA SHETTY’S RED RADIANCE

Turning heads in an off-shoulder lace top paired with a stylish banarasi-draped skirt from Amoh by Jade, Shetty looked red hot. Complementing the gold detailing on the skirt with neutral jootis, her stylist Sanjana Batra picked an exquisite silver coin-chain choker. Her signature middle parted hair rounded the look.

VAANI KAPOOR’S BLACK BONANZA

Donning an off-shoulder Alexis Mabille dress, she looked ravishing. Stylist Mohit Rai kept the look simple yet classy for Kapoor with a neckpiece from Roopa Vohra Fine Jewellery. She accented it with smokey eye make-up, bold brows and a dash of blush on her cheeks. We think she looked stunning at the Femina Beauty Awards in the dress.

We think Kapoor stole the crown this time around. What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd