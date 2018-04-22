Shilpa, Tamannaah, Shahid: The best and worst dressed at Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards 2018

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Tamannaah Batra, Shahid Kapoor and others make interesting fashion statements at the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards 2018. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Tamannaah Batra, Shahid Kapoor and others make interesting fashion statements at the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards 2018. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood stars stepped out to attend the glamorous Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards 2018 on the evening of April 21. The star-studded night saw many A-listers bag awards for academic excellence. Many of them managed to make a dramatic entrance on the red carpet, while others left us disappointed with their sartorial choices. Here’s a brief look at the best and worst dressed of the night.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The 42-year-old channelled some androgynous vibes in a fusion ensemble by Shantanu and Nikhil. Her white pleated and asymmetrical kurta teamed with a pair of black semi-sheer tights, and layered with a charming Nehru jacket with intricate silver embroidery along the hem were quite a new venture for Shilpa. We think she carried it off with flair and stylist Sanjana Batra accessorised the look with a pair of earrings from Anomaly by Anam.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra channelled some androgynous vibes in a fusion ensemble by Shantanu and Nikhil. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty Kundra channelled some androgynous vibes in a fusion ensemble by Shantanu and Nikhil. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Tamannaah Batra

The Baahubali actor seems to be crushing on Anamika Khanna pieces as for yet another award ceremony we saw her draped in a monochrome sari pant ensemble by the designer. It was layered with a colourfully embroidered cape and was styled with a vibrant magenta belt cinching the waistline. This added a pop of colour to the otherwise muted attire. Batra accessorised the look with a metallic choker and we think it was a clever choice as it complemented the boho vibes the attire exuded.

Tamannaah Batra was draped in an Anamika Khanna piece. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tamannaah Batra was draped in an Anamika Khanna piece. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aditi Rao Hydari

Keeping to her streak of fusion fashion, the Bhoomi actor was clad in an off-shoulder heavily embellished kurta that was teamed with a voluminous black skirt.

Aditi Rao Hydari went with fusion fashion. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aditi Rao Hydari went with fusion fashion. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon picked a Shivan and Narresh sari in blood red for the event. The vibrant sari was set off by a generous printing of white birds and an intense gold and black border. Stylist Sukriti Grover opted to team the sari with a pair of fringed pants. Alhough the idea was interesting, we think it was a little overdone and there was just too much going on in the look.

Kriti Sanon picked a Shivan and Narresh sari in blood red for the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon picked a Shivan and Narresh sari in blood red for the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor

The Padmaavat actor put his fashionable foot forward in a black kurta-pant set layered with a jacket. However, the interesting take was the checked belt design that curved the actor’s waist and amped up his style quotient.

Shahid Kapoor put a fashionable foot forward in a black kurta-pant set that was layered with a jacket. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar

The director-producer stepped out in a quirky attire that included a peppy monochrome shirt teamed with a blazer and pant set. A red rose embroidered on the pocket made an interesting fashion statement.

Karan Johar stepped out in a quirky attire that included a peppy monochrome shirt teamed with a blazer and pant set. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

So, who do you think was the best or worst dressed for the evening? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd