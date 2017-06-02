Shilpa Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raveena Tandon show us how to do summer ethnic looks in style

Related News
Shilpa Shetty has mastered the art of carrying Indian wear, or for that matter, fusion wear too. Recently, at the Dada Saheb Phalke Awards, Shetty pulled off a glam look in a metallic corset detail upcycled banarasi sari gown by designer Amit Aggarwal. The one-shoulder gown with a side train which she wore with silver jewellery from Silver Streak and metallic sandals looked lovely on her. A big round of applause for celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra for putting this look together. Her signature waves and well-defined eyes added a lovely touch.
Meanwhile, at the Arts for India Golden Gala charity at BAFTA London, Tamannaah Bhatia looked nothing less than royalty in a teal embroidered ensemble by Sabyasachi. The Baahubali actress who received an award for her contribution to Indian Cinema, paired her outfit with a matching dupatta cinched at the waist with an embroidered belt.
With hair tied up in a neat bun and soft dewy make-up, she rounded the look with a pair of earrings from Amrapali Jewels.
Raveena Tandon too showed us how to pull off a pastel sari in style at the Dada Saheb Phalke Awards. The gorgeous cream embroidered sari from Tarun Tahiliani’s Spring 2017 collection was teamed with a blouse with sheer long sleeves. We like the touch of emerald jewellery, smokey eyes and a braided bun here.
We think she looked good but a bindi would have made a world of difference.
Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.
