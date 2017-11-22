Shilpa Shetty shows us interesting ways to style a denim sharara

Shilpa Shetty Kundra gives denim an interesting twist yet again. ( Source: therealshilpashetty/Instagram, Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty Kundra gives denim an interesting twist yet again. ( Source: therealshilpashetty/Instagram, Varinder Chawla)

Denims are a favourite with all and our Bollywood celebs are no different. Over the years, we have seen the likes of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and the others pull off interesting looks, be it at a formal event or simply when they are airport hopping. Shilpa Shetty Kundra who is known for her superb sense of style was recently seen bringing her A-game in a denim sharara – yes, that’s a first!

Dressed up for an event in Chandigarh, the actor chose a blue kurta with chic floral embroidery from the house of Shivangi Sahni. She gave us some serious style inspiration in the denim sharara that she paired with her kurta. Stylist Sanjana Batra deserves credit for keeping the attire chic and muted and balancing out the pale colours with golden jhumkis from Sangeeta Boochra. We like the western twist that the actor gave to her Indian outfit and the tie and dye dupatta that complemented it.

We think she looked elegant in her Indo-western attire. Catch a glimpse of her style here.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

For the make-up, Shetty went with a nude palette and we think a winged eyeliner and a nude lip rounded off her look nicely.

Check out pics of her previous rendezvous with denim here.

We sure are excited to see what she’ll do with denim next. What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

