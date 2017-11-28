Shilpa Shetty shows us how to style a simple sari with a gorgeous blouse

Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a Nidhi Malhan sari on the sets of Superdancer. (Source: theshilpashetty/ Instagram) Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a Nidhi Malhan sari on the sets of Superdancer. (Source: theshilpashetty/ Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty has shown us many interesting ways to tie a sari. Be it a fusion touch-up with a belt or the adventurous pairing with trousers, we mostly admire her lovely and innovative sari styling.

Seemingly not one to be satisfied with the status quo, Shetty recently donned another exciting number from the house of Nidhi Malhan. However, this time it was her blouse that got us hooked. For the Super Dancer show, the actor wore a simple dove grey sari with a tasselled border to add a pop of colour. Stylist Sanjana Batra teamed it with an eye-catching blouse with spike detailing at the border and tassels to complement the sari. We like how it went nicely with the pale and simple sari. Wearing it low-waist with a chic arm band from Anomaly by Anam, the actor added her personal touch of glamour that we have come to expect from her appearances. Check out her style here.

Shoulder-grazing earrings from Tribe Amrapali, her signature soft curls and a winged eyeliner rounded off the actor’s look nicely.

The actor posted a selfie with vintage actor Rekha on her Instagram and we think both the actors nailed their fusion and classic sari attires respectively. Catch a glimpse of it here.

What do you think of Shetty’s sari style? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

