Latest News
  • Shilpa Shetty shows us how to add a trendy twist to a simple sari with this style trick

Shilpa Shetty shows us how to add a trendy twist to a simple sari with this style trick

Recently, while shooting for an episode of Super Dancers, Shilpa Shetty opted for a regularly draped crepe sari paired with a handcrafted corset blouse, both from Qbik.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 17, 2018 12:02 am
Shilpa Shetty, Shilpa Shetty saris, Shilpa Shetty sarees, Shilpa Shetty striped sari, ethnic wear, Shilpa Shetty fashion, Shilpa Shetty style, Shilpa Shetty latest photos, Shilpa Shetty latest news, Shilpa Shetty updates, Shilpa Shetty images, Shilpa Shetty pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Shilpa Shetty pairs her striped sari with an embroidered corset blouse. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram)
Related News

Yet again, Shilpa Shetty was seen doing what she does best – give unusual twists to her sari looks! From nailing a metallic sari to teaming the six yards with trousers, the 42-year-old can carry off any unusual twist with grace. This time, Shetty glammed up her simple striped sari from Qbik by pairing it with a corset blouse.

The crepe pre-stitched draped sari was given a trendy twist by pairing it with a handcrafted corset styled blouse featuring gypsy embroidery, strappy sleeves and a tie-up detailing on the back from Qbik’s signature collection, Banjaara. Well, not only her eye-catching blouse, her accessories were equally interesting. A pair of quirky earrings from Anomaly by Anam and golden cuffs from Amrapali Jewels rounded off her look.

Make-up artist Ajay Shelar gave her a dewy sheen, light smokey eyes, perfectly done eyebrows and red lips, whereas hairstylist Sheetal F Khan styled her hair in a ponytail.

So, the next time you want to bring a contemporary twist to your simple floral or striped saris, try teaming it with an embroidered corset blouse like Shetty!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 16: Latest News