Shilpa Shetty shows us how to add a trendy twist to a simple sari with this style trick

Shilpa Shetty pairs her striped sari with an embroidered corset blouse. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty pairs her striped sari with an embroidered corset blouse. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram)

Yet again, Shilpa Shetty was seen doing what she does best – give unusual twists to her sari looks! From nailing a metallic sari to teaming the six yards with trousers, the 42-year-old can carry off any unusual twist with grace. This time, Shetty glammed up her simple striped sari from Qbik by pairing it with a corset blouse.

The crepe pre-stitched draped sari was given a trendy twist by pairing it with a handcrafted corset styled blouse featuring gypsy embroidery, strappy sleeves and a tie-up detailing on the back from Qbik’s signature collection, Banjaara. Well, not only her eye-catching blouse, her accessories were equally interesting. A pair of quirky earrings from Anomaly by Anam and golden cuffs from Amrapali Jewels rounded off her look.

Make-up artist Ajay Shelar gave her a dewy sheen, light smokey eyes, perfectly done eyebrows and red lips, whereas hairstylist Sheetal F Khan styled her hair in a ponytail.

So, the next time you want to bring a contemporary twist to your simple floral or striped saris, try teaming it with an embroidered corset blouse like Shetty!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd