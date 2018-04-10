Shilpa Shetty shows us a great way to get summer-ready with this style trick

Shilpa Shetty takes her style game a notch higher with this summery, statement-worthy white and yellow combo. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Shilpa Shetty takes her style game a notch higher with this summery, statement-worthy white and yellow combo. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

Of late, skirts have emerged as one of the go-to outfits among B-town fashionistas. And why not? They are comfy summer staples and can make for trendy style statements. From Kangana Ranaut and Raveena Tandon’s long skirts to Twinkle Khanna’s multi-coloured, midi-length skirt, these celebs have been giving us fine examples of various ways to sport one. The latest to join the bandwagon is Shilpa Shetty, who went for one of the hottest colours of 2018 — sunshine yellow.

While attending an event in Mumbai, the actor opted for a white sleeveless top from Massimo Dutti, which she styled with a long sarong-style skirt from French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus’ Spring/Summer’18 collection ‘La Bomb’. The asymmetric skirt featured a thigh-high slit and a draped, ruffle detail on the waist, which added an interesting twist to it. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, who curated the look accessorised her outfit with a colourful pendant, a statement ring from Swarovski and white pointed toe heels from Kurt Geiger.

Since we liked the skirt, we did a little research and found out it costs Rs 7,630 (approx).

Make-up artist Ajay Shehlar rounded off her look with a nude make-up palette, well-defined eyes, and red lips while hairstylist Sheetal F Khan opted for soft, wavy manes styled in a centre-parted manner. Just like her outfit, we couldn’t find any fault with her beauty look also.

Shetty’s look can be easily recreated. You can team it with a classic white shirt to give it a formal touch or a black crop top if you are heading for a night out with friends.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

