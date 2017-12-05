Shilpa Shetty shows us a glam way to work metallics with denims

Shilpa Shetty stuns in a Monisha Jaisingh top. (Source: Instagram/theshilpashetty) Shilpa Shetty stuns in a Monisha Jaisingh top. (Source: Instagram/theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty has been giving us some fabulous looks. From slaying it in a grey sari to showing us how to wear a denim sharara effortlessly, here sartorial choices have left us wanting for more! The actor was recently spotted on the sets of the dance reality show Super Dancer 2, where she stunned us in a metallic outfit.

Wearing a Monisha Jaising golden one shoulder top, Shetty paired it with skinny jeans by Gäaya. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, the denims too featured a metallic border in it. But it was her top that caught our attention and we think it can amp up just any ‘Plain Jane’ look instantly!

Shetty accessorised her outfit with a pair of golden statement earrings from Minerali Store along with a couple of bracelets from Isharya and a pair of golden strappy heels.

Make-up artist Ajay Shelar gave finishing touches to her look with nude make-up and kohled eyes whereas hairstylist Sheetal F Khan rounded it off with soft wavy curls.

Take a look at the pics:

Overall, we think Shetty looked gorgeous. What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd