Shilpa Shetty’s foliage-print Shivan and Narresh sari is way more than what we can handle

Shilpa Shetty’s choice of this heavily printed sari has us squinting our eyes, but her make-up is on-point. (Source: sanjanabatra/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty’s choice of this heavily printed sari has us squinting our eyes, but her make-up is on-point. (Source: sanjanabatra/Instagram)

When it comes to giving saris an unusual twist, the one name that pops in our head is Shilpa Shetty Kundra. From teaming the six yards with trousers to giving it a trendy touch by pairing with a corset blouse, the 42-year-old has time and again given us styling lessons on how to wear the traditional attire in innovative ways. While otherwise we are a huge fan of the fashionista’s choices and draping style, this one of those rare instances when we just don’t get the inspiration at all. Shetty didn’t disappoint as she stepped out for the taping of an episode of , wearing a tropical printed sari.

For an episode of the reality TV show Super Dancers Season 2, Shetty draped a palmera printed sari from designer duo Shivan & Narresh’s latest collection, which also featured quirky motifs such as black panthers and birds. Now, towards the end of last year we’ve seen several of our Bollywood beauties opt for jungle-themed prints for pantsuits and dresses, and just like we didn’t quite like those, this extremely busy ensemble, with a bright neon green pleated section at the front and a matching blouse had us squinting our eyes. We liked the look of the interesting golden leafy border, which gave a 3D illusion.

The actual sari aside, we liked stylist Sanjana Batra’s choice of minimalist jewellery to offset the busy print of the sari, as she paired it with an Outhouse Jewellery open-front hasli-style neckpiece and studded earrings.

We also couldn’t find fault with her make-up and hairdo, as celebrity hairstylist Sheetal F Khan rounded off Shetty’s look with a straight sleek hair, and make-up artist Ajay Shelar opted for a dewy look on a neutral palette, with winged eyes, marsala lips and perfectly-done eyebrows.

What do you think about Shetty’s look this time around? Let us know in the comments section below.

