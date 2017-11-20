Shilpa Shetty looks effortlessly chic in this VERY interesting Goyal Kanika outfit

Looking for some funky inspiration? Check out Shilpa Shetty’s latest outfit. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram) Looking for some funky inspiration? Check out Shilpa Shetty’s latest outfit. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram)

When it comes to creating an appealing fusion with fashion, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one diva who has been pulling out all the stops of late. From her belted saris, shimmery dresses to glamorous two-piece sets, she tends to always make a statement with each and every outing and inspire many. This time too, she has impressed us with her look that is a prefect blend of quirky fashion and funky styling.

Attending a fest in the Capital, Shilpa Shetty wore a unique amalgamation of fabrics designed by Goyal Kanika. The outfit, which seemed to be inspired from the ongoing half-and-half trend, had a white collared shirt as its blouse along with blue denim sleeves, completed with a deep pine-green long skirt. The overall look of the attire is accentuated with a black-grey drape that is fastened at the waist. Letting her dress do the talking, the Bollywood star opted for pearl studs along with a matching ring. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, her look was completed with a pair of studded ankle black heels from Christian Louboutin. We love how the make-up by Ajay Shelar is soft yet striking. Check out the pictures here:

Notice how the cuffs are actually quite interesting with the words ‘dramatic pause’ embroidered separately on each sleeve, adding to the funky aspect of the outfit.

(Source: therealshilpashetty/Instagram) (Source: therealshilpashetty/Instagram)

Earlier too, Shetty left us awestruck with her fashion statement. While attending the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, the actor picked out a fashionable suit designed by Ashish N Soni. However, the outfit had an interesting twist to it. She paired the cut out blazer look with a crisp white sleeveless shirt by Bcbgmaxazria along with a black tie. The wide legged pants added all the oomph to the attire and her look was accentuated with pointed heels by Louboutin. With subtle make-up and straight hair, the actor nailed the chic-business look.

What do you think about Shilpa Shetty’s outfits? Tell us in the comments section below.

