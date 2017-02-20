Shilpa Shetty or Sonakshi Sinha, thigh-high slit gown or a sporty short dress – who worked the monochrome better?

Floor-length gown or short dress, take your pick from these divas. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Floor-length gown or short dress, take your pick from these divas. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Black and white individually are classy colours that rarely anyone can go wrong with. Combine the two, and the monochrome look is just brilliant, and of late Bollywood celebrities can’t have enough of it. From Sridevi to Sunny Leone, there’s hardly anyone who has not once flaunted a monochrome attire over the past couple of months. Even starlets like SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan, too opted for a monochrome dress to party in style.

Now, joining the bandwagon, Bollywood’s glam queen Shilpa Shetty and Dabangg diva Sonakshi Sinha too chose a black-and-white outfit for their recent public appearances.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra wove some monochrome magic in a chic Paule Ka gown that proved to be quite a head-turner at the Mirchi Music Awards 2017 in Mumbai. Sporting a thigh-high slit, bicolour gown, the fitness queen opted for minimalist accessories — wearing just a pair of diamond studs on her ears and a cool chain-ring on her fingers.

Sporting a thigh-high slit, bicolour gown, the fitness queen opted for minimalist accessories. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sporting a thigh-high slit, bicolour gown, the fitness queen opted for minimalist accessories. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Styled by celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, the diva looked great with a loose hair bun and dark red lipstick. We feel the only thing that did not complement her evening look was the shimmery box-clutch.

Whether it was apt for a party look or not, it certainly was a cool attire for any sporting event. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Whether it was apt for a party look or not, it certainly was a cool attire for any sporting event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

While Shetty chose a flowing floor-length monochrome outfit, Sonakshi Sinha went for a peppy chic version. The Lootera actor wore a bicolour Adidas short dress at Shahid Kapoor’s pre-birthday party. Styled with a black jacket tied around the waist and matching Adidas sneakers, she took a casual route for the evening. Whether it was apt for a party look or not, it certainly was a cool attire for any sporting event.

It seems that the Akira star is in love with monochrome as she recently posted another picture in a black-and-white beaded jumpsuit for her upcoming Australia tour promotion.

With almost every other Bollywood celeb doting the monochrome look, tell us whom you like better.

