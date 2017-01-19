Shilpa Shetty or Jacqueline Fernandez: Who wore the camouflage jacket better?

Nothing spells casual chic than a camouflage print. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nothing spells casual chic than a camouflage print. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty is having a very good time on the fashion front. Recently, the actress was seen stepping out in a fierce one-shouldered golden gown by Manish Malhotra. The sexy number featured a thigh-high slit with pretty frills on the seam. Not sure if anyone could have made this look work as the lady herself, considering it’s a difficult outfit to carry. The actress did full justice with the styling and accessories as well. Also, the sleek side-swept hair rounded out the look perfectly. But it’s not just red carpet looks that the actress is slaying. Even her off-duty looks are on point.

Shetty was spotted in a black top tucked into a pair of straight fit jeans which she layered with a camo print jacket. Cool metallic loafers, nerdy glasses \and a broad belt complemented the look.

Meanwhile, Dishoom star Jacqueline Fernandez was also seen flaunting a similar style. She layered a camo print jacket with a pair of skinny jeans and a black top tucked in. A fanny pack and suede ankle length booties rounded her look.

It’s a known fact that Fernandez has a great sense of personal/casual style.

Earlier this year, she was seen vacationing in Sri Lanka where the lady shared a beautiful photo of herself on Instagram in a royal blue dress. Even though the look is quite simple, there’s something about it that really stands out. We think it’s a perfect mix of chic and boho and we are in love with the thick strapped buttoned-down dress with pockets on either side from Lulu and Sky. We also love how she chose to keep her accessories minimal with a simple necklace.

