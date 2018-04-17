Shilpa Shetty or Chitrangada Singh: Who wore the metallic statement sari better?

Chitrangada Singh and Shilpa Shetty both opted for draped metallics by Shweta Kapur. (Source: File Photo; Instagram) Chitrangada Singh and Shilpa Shetty both opted for draped metallics by Shweta Kapur. (Source: File Photo; Instagram)

Metallics have definitely become a hot favourite among B-town celebs. Be it skirts, trousers or power suits, the fabric is everywhere and has also added a contemporary twist to desi outfits. Earlier this year, we saw Sonam Kapoor promoting Pad Man wearing a beautiful off-white and gold metallic Hemang Agrawal sari, which she teamed with a handwoven sleeveless metallic blouse. Fast forward to the present and it’s Shilpa Shetty and Chitrangada Singh channelling their inner goddess in metallic saris from 431-88 by Shweta Kapur.

Shetty stepped out in a textured black sari, which was teamed with an embellished and beaded black blouse with armlet sleeves and feather details. The actor tried to make a statement by carrying the pallu on her arm instead of the shoulder.

Stylist Sanjana Batra played up the look with elegant jewellery pieces and we like how she accessorised the outfit with a pair of emerald earrings from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery, a matching emerald bracelet from Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery and multiple diamond rings from Farah Khan World.

On the other hand, Chitrangada Singh opted for a cherry red textured piece by the same designer, which was also teamed with an embellished blouse that had a plunging neckline. But unlike Shetty, she wore it with a furry black-brown belt, which was meant to be a playful, but looked completely out of sync with the lovely texture of the sari.

For the make-up, the actor went with dewy tones, highlighted brows and a pop of matte cherry red on the lips to match her attire. Though we like Singh’s attempt at a retro look, maybe ditching the furry belt would have done the trick.

Chitrangada Singh in a red-coloured metallic drape sari. Chitrangada Singh in a red-coloured metallic drape sari.

Chitrangada Singh styled it with a brown-black furry belt. Chitrangada Singh styled it with a brown-black furry belt.

We think Shetty’s styling was better than Singh? What about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd