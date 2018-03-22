Shilpa Shetty’s love for sari-gowns reaches new heights; stuns in another glamorous number

Shilpa Shetty looks ravishing in a custom-made Manish Malhotra sari gown. (Source: Instagram; designed by Nidhi Mishra) Shilpa Shetty looks ravishing in a custom-made Manish Malhotra sari gown. (Source: Instagram; designed by Nidhi Mishra)

When it comes to donning a traditional sari with a modern twist, the first name that comes to our mind is Shilpa Shetty. Be it her dreamy sari-gown by Falguni & Shane Peacock featuring feather detailing on the hem or the ivory and gold-bordered kasavu sari to which she gave a fusion twist with an off-shoulder, trumpet sleeve blouse, the actor knows how to keep her style game right on point.

Adding to her fashionable list, the actor was recently spotted on the sets of Super Dancers Chapter 2 wearing a maroon coloured sari gown by designer Manish Malhotra. The custom-made outfit featured an off-shoulder, sweetheart neckline blouse with silver sequin detailing on it. Furthermore, it had a thigh-high slit that gave it a sultry touch. Celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra accessorised her outfit with a statement necklace from Araya Fine Jewellery, earrings from Jaipur Jewels, a Renu Oberoi bracelet and a couple of rings from Mahesh Notandaas.

Take a look:

As much as we love her outfit, her make-up and hairdo too were right on point. Make-up artist Ajay Shehlar rounded off her look with a nude make-up palette, dark red lips and black smokey eyes while hairstylist Sheetal F Khan styled her hair into a soft wavy hairdo.

Her outfit reminds us of the times when the actor added an X-factor to her ethnic wear. Remember the time when she gave us work-wear sari goals by adding a trouser(y) twist to her sari:

Or when she gave us wedding wear goals in a fluted sari from Kiran Uttam Ghosh, which featured a metallic silver drape.

So, what do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd