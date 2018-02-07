Keeping it desi: Saris are the hottest Bollywood picks this season; see pics

From L to R: Ira Dubey in Ridhi Mehra, Shilpa Shetty in Falguni & Shane Peacock and Ileana D’Cruz in Tarun Tahiliani. (Source: Instagram/who_wore_what_when, falgunishanepeacockindia, sanamratansi) From L to R: Ira Dubey in Ridhi Mehra, Shilpa Shetty in Falguni & Shane Peacock and Ileana D’Cruz in Tarun Tahiliani. (Source: Instagram/who_wore_what_when, falgunishanepeacockindia, sanamratansi)

We still have our winter jackets on, but our Bollywood celebs have been quick to ditch their warm, cosy, overalls for something more enticing – the sari! We have just entered the second month of the season, but are already bombared with ethnic looks that range from pure ‘fair dust and magic’ to ‘boho-inspired’ looks. We even got to see the ever charming Madhuri Dixit Nene, channel her inner beauty with a modern take on a sari, which was straight off the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 runway.

Let’s take a look at who wore what:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

We think Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s latest fusion look is pure magic. Dressed in a dreamy sari-gown by Falguni & Shane Peacock, her outfit takes us to the land of the unicorns and apsaras (a celestial nymph in Hindu mythology). Celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra has undoubtedly outdone herself this time, for picking up something which accentuates the actor’s features and fits her like a glove.

Matching earrings and bracelet from Renu Oberoi and a statement ruby ring from Farah Khan complemented her look. A soft blowout, a dewy shine on her face, lightly lined eyes and soft pink lips added to her charm.

Ileana D’Cruz

The sultry beauty is known for her love for boho chic outfits, so it’s no surprise that she would try to add a breezy touch to her Indian wear as well. Spotted at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Raid, Ileana D’Cruz draped a simple black sari by Tarun Tahiliani with minimal red embroidery on it. She along with celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi managed to add an extra element to her look with the tribal art blouse.

She decided to keep her accessories simple with just a pair of silver jhumkas from Aquamarine and bracelets from Minerali Store. But what we love the most is the way celebrity make-up artist Divya Chablani and hairstylist Aasif Ahmed gave her a ’70s touch with matte nude lips, dark kohled eyes and centre-parted hair styled in a bun.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya are known to constantly experiment with their craft, so when they picked up this Ridhi Mehra outfit straight from the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 runway, we were a little excited. Even though it’s not our favourite shade, the trio get brownie points for trying out a new way to style the sari with the fringe pallu. The tie-up, frilly embroidered jacket is definitely an interesting addition.

Given that the jacket has heavy work on it, accessorising it with a simple pair of earrings from Amrapali and going for a super sleek mane, subtle smokey and glossy lips was a good move.

Tisca Chopra

We usually don’t get to see her donning a sari, so when she attended the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 to show her support for designer Punit Balana, we were delighted. She sat at the front row looking radiant in a beautiful yellow organza sari with a floral border, which she had paired with a matching printed flare sleeve blouse. We think Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar of Who Wore What fame styled it beautifully and really cleverly while embracing the hot flare sleeve trend of the season.

We love how celebrity stylist Niti Goenka gave her an ethereal touch with deep, smokey eyes, rich brown lips and bronze tinted make-up.

Ira Dubey

Black never goes out of style and looks like Ira Dubey knows it too well. We love how the actor made for a striking picture in a heavily embroidered Ridhi Mehra black and white sari which she teamed with a ‘Peter Pan collar’ crop top. To add a more vibrant touch, she accessorised it with a pair of chaandbalis from Silver Streak.

A hint of blush on her cheeks, nude lips and soft smokey eyes rounded out her look beautifully.

