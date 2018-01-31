Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s wrap-around dress is a disappointment but a lesson in fuss-free styling

Shilpa Shetty Kundra steps out in a Rajesh Pratap Singh wrap-around dress. ( Source: mohitrai/ Instagram) Shilpa Shetty Kundra steps out in a Rajesh Pratap Singh wrap-around dress. ( Source: mohitrai/ Instagram)

We have seen whimsical sartorial choices easily snowballing into fashion trends over time has been proven time and again. Be it the flashy hues like hot pink, which had become a wardrobe staple last year or the flurry of tropical prints that are spotted both on and off the red carpet these days, Bollywood picks up trends like hot cakes. Another such style is the wrap-around dresses that are a sudden fad in the industry, with celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha showing us interesting ways to wear it. Shilpa Shetty Kundra was also spotted stepping out in an ivory wrap-around dress for an event in Mumbai but unfortunately, her venture did not go very well. Though we like the Rajesh Pratap Singh number that had a splatter of gold patterns across the front and a knotted belt that accentuated the actor’s waist, we think the overall look was plain with minimal accessories. Stylist Mohit Rai kept it easy in the accessory department with just ear cuffs and a gold cocktail ring from Anomaly by Anam.

To add oomph to her look, the actor wore the neck zipped down and the sleeves bunched up. We think she looked casually fashionable without trying too hard but the dress did not really cut it.

For the make-up, the actor chose to go with nude tones and we like the smokey eyes make-up artist Ajay Shelar gave her. Hairstylist Sheetal F Khan rounded off the actor’s look with a samurai bun with wisps of her hair artistically framing her face.

We think the actor outfit was plain and she did not hit the mark this time but what about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

