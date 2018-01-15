Shilpa Shetty’s metallic sari is ideal for a winter wedding

Shilpa Shetty Kundra wears a metallic 2.0 sari. (Source: mohitrai/ Instagram) Shilpa Shetty Kundra wears a metallic 2.0 sari. (Source: mohitrai/ Instagram)

With a flair for working up innovations in a six-yard wonder, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been wowing us with her saris for some time now. Be it accessorising the traditional Indian outfit with a belt or wearing a fusion combo of a trouser-sari, the actor has proven that there is hardly any twist she cannot wear with grace.

Recently, we spotted her in a fluted sari from Kiran Uttam Ghosh, which had a metallic silver drape. We like the designer’s play of colours with a rose pink sari complementing the silver pallu draped across the front. The actor teamed it with a high-neck semi-sheer blouse and we think its embellished collar served the purpose of a choker as well. The sari – priced at around Rs 40, 000 – is a lovely piece and perfect for a winter wedding.

A round of applause for stylist Mohit Rai, who curated this elegant look with a chic pallu drape, and accessorised with a diamond bracelet from Anmoli Jewellers, and a pair of earrings and rings from Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery.

The actor rounded off her look with nude make-up, pin-straight hair and a pretty ivory clutch bag.

We love the actor’s look but what about you? Would you try it? Share your thoughts in the comments’ section below.

