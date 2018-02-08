Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s front-knotted black OR Kriti Sanon’s ocher yellow, which suit will it be this weekend?

Shilpa Shetty Kundra in all black or Kriti Sanon beaming in ocher yellow? (Source: Instagram) Shilpa Shetty Kundra in all black or Kriti Sanon beaming in ocher yellow? (Source: Instagram)

When it comes to adding a fascinating twist to fashion, Shilpa Shetty Kundra keeps resetting the bar higher and higher. While she recently stole the show wearing a gorgeous dreamy sari-gown by Falguni & Shane Peacock, where the actor’s ensemble was jawdroppingly beautiful, this time she has bowled us with a stunning pantsuit. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, Shetty looking fiercely sensuous for a press conference. Seen in a classic Simon Porte Jacquemus front drape-knotted blazer, which she teamed with a pair of matching high-waist pants along with a lacey-bralet. Accessorising with just a choker from Anaqa Jewels, the actor kept it easy yet chic.

A round of applause for stylist Mohit Rai for picking out the fabulous outfit accentuated with pointed heels by Lucy Choi London. Letting the interesting ensemble do much of the talking, make-up artist Ajay Shelar has given the actor a nude matte finish and lips that were complemented with soft smokey eyes. Sheetal F Khan rounded out the actor’s look with a sleek centre-parted tresses, and we think Shetty looked uber chic. Check out the look here:

While Shetty played with classics, Kriti Sanon went more earthy as she stepped out beaming in a beautiful ocher yellow ensemble for the screening of PadMan. Sanon has often impressed us by carrying the hottest fashion trends with utmost panache. This time too, the actor chose to play up the sleeves and wore a tone-on-tone three-piece Co-ord set by Mahima Mahajan.

The ocher yellow trench coat with floral print was paired with wide-leg pants and a camisole. A touch of glamour was added with a golden neckpiece, rings and bracelet by Shaze India. We love how stylist Sukriti Grover rounded off her look with strap-on flats. A special mention for make-up artist Kavita Das kept it subtle and simple with lightly patted smokey eyes and rep lips. Check the pictures here:

We couldn’t make up our minds about whom we liked better, but can you? If you had to choose one for an outing this weekend, which would it be? Tell us in the comments below.

