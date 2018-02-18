Shilpa Shetty Kundra or Diana Penty: Who wore the sari better?

Whose style do you like better? Shilpa Shetty Kundra or Diana Penty? (Source: theshilpashetty, sanjanabatra/ Instagram) Whose style do you like better? Shilpa Shetty Kundra or Diana Penty? (Source: theshilpashetty, sanjanabatra/ Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s sari styling is evolving with each passing day. The actor, in the past has donned a trouser sari, a sari dress and even styled it with a belt. The actor’s love for fusion is evident and for all to see.

Recently, the actor gave us another gorgeous look in a Tarun Tahiliani number while attending an event in Colombo. The actor looked resplendent in a sleek black sari with sharp cuts. The sari was teamed with a full-sleeved sheer blouse, which accentuated the delicate feminine vibe of the fabric.

Stylist Sanjana Batra gave structure to the outfit by cinching the actor’s waist with a matching black belt. To add a vibrant touch to the attire, Batra accessorised the actor’s look with a diamond and emerald studded neckpiece from Mahesh Notandass. She rounded out her look with nude make-up and soft wavy hair. Check out the pictures here.

Meanwhile, Diana Penty chose to wear a nude-hued sari from Shehlaa By Shehla Khan. The lacy black embroidery work on the sari was nicely complemented by a black tulle blouse and we think it added a risque element to her attire. Though we like her outfit, we think the drape lacked structure.

The model turned actor was also styled by Batra but we think Shilpa took the cake this time. Who do you like better? Let us know your thoughts in the comments’ section below.

