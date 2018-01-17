Shilpa Shetty Kundra shows us how to add oomph to a basic salwaar-kameez look

Shilpa Shetty Kundra gives a regal twist to her monochromes. (Source: sanjanabatra/ Instagram) Shilpa Shetty Kundra gives a regal twist to her monochromes. (Source: sanjanabatra/ Instagram)

It’s rare enough that Shilpa Shetty Kundra dresses up and does not leave the onlookers gaping. This time too, the actor did not disappoint us when she stepped out wearing a lovely fusion outfit from AM:PM By Ankur and Priyanka Modi.

The actor-cum-businesswoman who attended an event in Kolkata recently wore a basic white kurta with matching flared pants. She glammed it up with a gorgeous floral embroidered black jacket from the designer’s Pishtaq collection. We like the contrast stylist Sanjana Batra played with, upping the ante of the simple salwar-kameez. Catch a glimpse here.

Another interesting element was the silver metallic choker from Sangeeta Boochra that the actor accessorised with. We think the matching white pumps looked chic and she carried them off well.

Dewy make-up, nude lips and soft curls rounded out her look.

Do you like her style trick? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

