Shilpa Shetty mixes it up in a ‘suited sari’, but there’s more confusion than fusion

Shilpa Shetty Kundra played up her patola vintage sari with a red suit ensemble. With designer Amit Aggarwal's signature metallics perking up the outfit, we think the fusion combo was amazing but the execution went awry.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 9, 2018 1:02 pm
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shilpa Shetty latest photos, Shilpa Shetty fashion, Shilpa Shetty saris, Shilpa Shetty patola saris, Shilpa Shetty metallics And it’s a ‘suit’ sari this time for Shilpa Shetty Kundra. (Source: sanjanabatra/ Instagram)
One needn’t always look at the runway to spot the latest fusion trends. The dynamic duo – Sanjana Batra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra – have plenty of fusion ideas up their sleeves to keep you busy the entire year. Though the team has given many interesting twists to the simple six-yard wonder in the past, the innovations don’t always hit the mark.

Unfortunately, this was one such time, when the actor stepped out in an Amit Aggarwal outfit. With the designer’s signature metallic detailing perking up the red ensemble, Shetty was resplendent in a kurta, which she teamed with shimmer leggings in the same shade.

The kurta had a metallic belt, which cinched the actor’s waist and accentuated her frame. Stylist Sanjana Batra polished off the actor’s attire with a vintage patola sari, that served as a statement black dupatta.

We give a thumbs up to the concept but we think the execution was gaudy. While the black sari was a lovely addition, the red sheen of the outfit was sore on the eyes. Batra toned down the accessories in light of the bling of the dress. However, the H&M golden hoops didn’t really cut it. Check out the pics here.

The actor rounded out her look with gold Christian Louboutin heels and soft curls.

We think the look could have been curated better. Would you try this ‘suited sari’? Let us know in the comments below.

