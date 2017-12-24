Shilpa Shetty Kundra makes us do a double take in this fierce corset sari

Shilpa Shetty looks fierce in her corset sari. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty looks fierce in her corset sari. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram)

When it comes to sari styling, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has yet to meet her match. While she has established herself as a pro in belted saris, denim numbers and even the toga style, the actor took it up a notch this time, when she teamed her sari with a corset blouse!

Looking fiercely sensuous in a monochrome sari-dress by Sonaakshi Raaj, the actor’s ensemble was jawdroppingly good. A round of applause for stylist Sanjana Batra for picking out the fabulous outfit, with a structured pallu, illusion collar and a corset blouse. We love the ornate embellishments at the back of the actor’s semi-sheer blouse, which upped the glam quotient of her look. Accessorising with just a ring from Scarlet Sage, the actor kept it easy with the baubles. A belt cinched at the waist gave finishing touches to her look by accentuating her frame, and we like strappy heels she teamed her outfit with.

Another thing we absolutely love is the actor’s make-up. Artist Ajay Shelar deserves special mention for giving the actor a nude matte finish and a bold red lip, complemented with a winged eyeliner. Sheetal F Khan rounded out the actor’s look with a high bun and we think she looked fantastic. Check out the look here.

Loved this look, here are some more pictures of the actor showing us different ways to wear a sari:

Shilpa Shetty gives a trousery twist to her sari. (Source: mohitrai/ Instagram) Shilpa Shetty gives a trousery twist to her sari. (Source: mohitrai/ Instagram)

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments below.

