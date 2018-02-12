Kasavu with a twist or skirt over dress: Which Shilpa Shetty Kundra style twist do you like better?

  • Associate Sponsor
Shilpa Shetty Kundra nails two hot trends within 24 hours. From giving a kasavu a fusion twist to wearing a skirt over a dress, the actor shows us how to rock the latest trends effortlessly. Check out the pictures here.

Written by Ishita Goel | New Delhi | Published: February 12, 2018 6:11 pm
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra latest photos, Shilpa Shetty Kundra fashion, Shilpa Shetty Kundra kasavu sari, Shilpa Shetty Kundra skirt over dress, Shilpa Shetty Kundra trendy clothes, indian express, indian express news Which Shilpa Shetty fashion twist will you try next – the sari or the skirt dress? (Source: theshilpashetty/ Instagram)
Love wearing saris? While the traditional way of draping the six-yard wonder has its own perks, a bit of fusion rarely fails to charm as well. And Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a pro at giving trendy twists to the traditional attire — if her sari styles are anything to go by. Once again, the actor left us floored when she stepped out wearing a kasavu, which is an ethnic sari worn popularly by women in Kerela.

However, the fashionista teamed her cream-coloured number with an off-shoulder blouse instead of the regular modest blouse, giving her attire a risque fusion twist.

We like the gold blouse that complemented the matching border of the sari, but what really has us hooked is the bell sleeves of the blouse. Stylist Sanjana Batra’s choice of statement sleeves worked well this time and we think the actor looked gorgeous. To add a pop of colour, Batra accessorised the actor’s look with an emerald choker and a ring from 22 Karat Fine Jewellery. She rounded out her look with nude make-up and signature soft curls.

Nailing another hot trend is less than a day, this time Shilpa stepped out in a white maxi dress from Essé that had a tan knee-length skirt over it. A mahogany belt cinched her waist and gave structure to the dress.

The actor kept her accessories to a minimum with just a pair of silver hoops from Misho. She added finishing touches to her look with nude make-up and soft curls.

We love both the trendy outfits of the actor but the sari takes the cake this time. Which one do you like better? Let us know in the comments below.


