Shilpa Shetty’s interesting toga sari or Christmassy trench dress: Which is your holiday season favourite?

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s style game has always been as sophisticated as it has been adventurous. While some might shudder to wear a monotone bright red dress, the actor did just that and managed to pull it off with finesse. Getting into the Christmas spirit, the actor chose a trench dress in red from Madison for a toy store event. The white detailing on the collar and sleeves were a chic contrast to the vibrant colour and we think the actor’s take on Santa’s red-and-white was super trendy. Stylist Sanjana Batra knotted a belt at the actor’s waist, which accentuated her frame well and gave an interesting definition to her attire. We think she wore the Christmas colours with flair.

The actor’s outfit looks perfect for a brunch and we think she channelled some Christmas spirit as well in her outfit. The actor rounded off with red strappy heels from Reiss and her signature soft curls. Check out the pictures here.

Shilpa has aced the art of opting for interesting twists to a sari and after belts and metallic additions, this time the actor stepped out in a toga-style sari. Batra teamed the tie-and-dye sari from Malini Ramani with a pair of silver earrings from Amrapali Jewels and other baubles from Curio Cottage.

The addition of a sheer cut between the low-waist sari and the blouse gives an interesting dimension to the ensemble, and a bit of oomph as well. See here.

Rounding off the look with smokey eyes and nude make-up, we think the actor looked very pretty.

Which of her looks do you like better? Let us know in the comments below.

