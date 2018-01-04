Fashionista at 40: Shilpa Shetty’s latest magazine cover is all about chivalry and class

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shows how to look young at 40 in her latest magazine cover photoshoot. (Source: File Photo) Shilpa Shetty Kundra shows how to look young at 40 in her latest magazine cover photoshoot. (Source: File Photo)

Food, fashion or fitness, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is always on top of her game. The fashionista can give any millennial a run for her money when it comes to successfully experimenting with new trends – as has been proven many times in the past. While fashion aficionados are charmed with her style sensibilities, the 42-year-old continues to surprise them with her sartorial choices each time she steps out. Recently, the actor featured on the cover of the January issue of Femina magazine, which speaks about ”looking and feeling impossibly good in the 40s”.

Shetty, who is the perfect muse for the subject, was dressed in an ice-blue pinstriped pantsuit. Although stylist Meher Ahmed chose to keep the look subtle, we like how she balanced it with a shiny metallic silver belt tied on her waist. A pretty bow at the waistline added an interesting detail to the actor’s pantsuit. Check out her style here.

Make-up artist Ajay Shelar gave the actor beautiful nude tones, which were highlighted with smokey eyes. The actor rounded out her look with soft curls as hairstylist Sheetal F Khan chose to keep it simple and suave.

We think the actor managed to bring grace to the cover and wore her classy outfit with panache. What do you think about her look? Let us know in the comments below.

