Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s boho-inspired sari look goes terribly wrong

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s expertise in styling a fusion sari is almost undisputed. Be it her belted six-yard attire or a quirky kasavu, the actor rarely goes wrong with a sari, and continuing her experimental phase, the actor recently came up with a boho sari look.

For the taping of an episode of Super Dancer 2, the beauty stepped out in a parrot-green sari from Roshni Chopra. Though we like her attempt at giving a boho vibe to her sari by taking a full-length pallu drape, the entire bird theme of the outfit was odd.

The actor’s blouse featured a parrot applique work, which looked out of place. We wish stylist Sanjana Batra had picked out a better outfit. Catch a glimpse here.

For the accessories, the actor went with a pair of earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and a number of colourful bracelets from Amrapali Jewels. She teamed her attire with a pair of floral printed cream jutis from Fizzy Goblet and we think they looked out of sync.

However, hairstylist Sheela F Khan did a stellar job by styling the actor’s hair into a fish braid with wisps of hair artistically framing her face. Artist Ajay Shelar rounded out the actor’s look with nude make-up, a neutral lip colour and highlighted brows.

We think Shetty could have gone for a better outfit but we definitely love the idea of a boho-inspired sari look. What about you? Would you try it out? Let us know in the comments section below.

