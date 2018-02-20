  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s boho-inspired sari look goes terribly wrong

Shilpa Shetty Kundra tried her hand at a boho sari look recently for the taping of an episode of Super Dancer 2. The actor stepped out in a parrot-green sari from Roshni Chopra and we think she missed the mark this time. Check out the pictures here.

Written by Ishita Goel | New Delhi | Published: February 20, 2018 9:30 pm
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra latest photos, Shilpa Shetty Kundra fashion, Shilpa Shetty Kundra sari, Shilpa Shetty Kundra sari styles, Shilpa Shetty Kundra fusion saris, indian express, indian express news Shilpa Shetty Kundra adds a boho touch to her sari. (Source: theshilpashetty/ Instagram)
Related News

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s expertise in styling a fusion sari is almost undisputed. Be it her belted six-yard attire or a quirky kasavu, the actor rarely goes wrong with a sari, and continuing her experimental phase, the actor recently came up with a boho sari look.

For the taping of an episode of Super Dancer 2, the beauty stepped out in a parrot-green sari from Roshni Chopra. Though we like her attempt at giving a boho vibe to her sari by taking a full-length pallu drape, the entire bird theme of the outfit was odd.

The actor’s blouse featured a parrot applique work, which looked out of place. We wish stylist Sanjana Batra had picked out a better outfit. Catch a glimpse here.

For the accessories, the actor went with a pair of earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and a number of colourful bracelets from Amrapali Jewels. She teamed her attire with a pair of floral printed cream jutis from Fizzy Goblet and we think they looked out of sync.

However, hairstylist Sheela F Khan did a stellar job by styling the actor’s hair into a fish braid with wisps of hair artistically framing her face. Artist Ajay Shelar rounded out the actor’s look with nude make-up, a neutral lip colour and highlighted brows.

We think Shetty could have gone for a better outfit but we definitely love the idea of a boho-inspired sari look. What about you? Would you try it out? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Feb 20: Latest News